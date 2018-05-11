ENOSBURG FALLS – Phyllis Carol Cutting, age 90, passed away on Thursday, May 10, 2018 at her home.

She was born in Montgomery Village, August 5, 1927, the daughter of the late Lewis H and Lydia Mae (Young) Goodhue.

She graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1947, third in her class.

Aug. 14, 1949, she married Merrill Allen Cutting in the Enosburg Falls Methodist Church, of which she was a member.

She worked as a Lab. Technician at the United Farmers Creamery, Enosburg Falls, and then was a stay at home mom for several years. She worked a short period for Fonda Container, St. Albans, Vt. She retired in 1992 after 25 years from Union Carbide / Eveready Battery Inc., St. Albans, Vt.

Her life revolved around her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved to knit, crochet and work in her small vegetable garden.

She is survived by three special children and their families, Keith Allen Cutting and his wife Susan of Springfield, N.H., Patricia Mae (Cutting) Couture and her husband Mark of Georgia, Vt. and Donald Howard Cutting of Enosburg Falls, Vt., with whom she made her home; four special grandchildren, Justin Allen Cutting and his wife Lynn of Hampton, N.H., Andrew Michael Cutting and his wife Christine of Eden Prairie, Minn., Krista Myra (Couture) Birkheimer and her husband John of Franklin, Vt., Nathan Allen Couture and his wife Jina of Georgia, Vt.; great grandchildren, Parker and Paige Cutting of Hampton, N.H., Grace and Will Cutting of Eden Prairie, Minn., Adam Birkheimer of Franklin, Vt., Anastasia and Penelope Couture of Georgia, Vt.; step grandchildren, Kevin Trybulski and his wife Chase of Newport, N.H., and David Trybulski of Springfield, N.H.; step great grandchildren, Carter and Sadie Trybulski of Newport, N.H., Tristen, Noah and Micah Trybulski of Springfield, N.H.; brother-in-law, Wendell “Bing” Gilbert; sister-in-law, Barbara Cutting; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Besides her parents, Phyllis was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Merrill Allen Cutting; her brothers, Melbourne “Bucky” Goodhue and his wife Mary, Herman Goodhue and his wife Margaret, and Keith Goodhue; brother-in-law, Harold Cutting; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Gilbert and Betty Cutting.

A Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, Vt.. Interment will be in East Berkshire Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, at Spears Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

For those who wish, contributions in Phyllis’s memory may be made to the Enosburgh Ambulance Service, PO Box 465, Enosburg Falls, Vt. 05450 or to the Make A Wish Foundation of Vermont, 431 Pine St. Suite 14, Burlington, Vt. 05403-6241.

