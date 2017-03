Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

ST. ALBANS — Phillip H. Condon a longtime resident and nursing home administrator for 44 years, passed away Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Naples, Florida with his family at his side, following a brief illness.

A complete obituary with service times will be published in a later edition of this paper. Assisting the Condon family is the Heald Funeral Home.