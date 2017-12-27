SHELDON — Philippe Louis Paradis, age 80, passed away Monday, Dec. 25, 2017 at the Maple Lane Nursing Home in Barton.

Phil was born May 1, 1937 in St. Isidore D’Aucrland, Quebec Canada the son of the late Achille and Ann Marie (Cyr) Paradis.

Phil was a self-employed farmer and carpenter all of his life. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and received his honorable discharge from the Vermont Army National Guard. Phil enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, golf, snowmobiling, pool and square dancing. Most of all he loved to tell stories of his younger days, spend time with friends and family, especially his grandsons, who will all remember him for his good sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lorraine (Parent) Paradis. Phil and Lorraine were married Oct. 10, 1959. He is also survived by his children Louise Irons and her husband Clark of Richford, Michael Paradis and his sons Evan and Avery of Berkshire, Denis Paradis of Sheldon, and Lori Perley her husband Stephen and their sons, Nicholas and his fiancé Chelsea Boylan and Matthew all of Enosburgh; his siblings, Wilfred Paradis and his wife Rejean, Denise Bessette and her husband Laurent, and Andre Paradis; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Rita Paradis, Marie Paule Bisson, Fernand and Jeanette St. Pierre, Maurice and Pierette Parent, and Fabien and Dawn Parent; many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, Phil was predeceased by his father and mother-in-law, Leo and Biola Parent; his son, Paul Paradis; his siblings, Jerry Paradis, Raymond Paradis his wife Amanda, Claire Paradis, Marguerite Sanshagrin and her husband Aime, Collette Paradis, Georges Emile Bisson, Laurent Bisson and his wife Annette, Henri-Paul Bisson and his wife Lucille, Lucienne Bisson, Melanie Poulin, Rose Aime Rouleau and Aurore Rouleau; and sister-in-law Alberta Paradis.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 at 11 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 222 Missisquoi St., Enosburg Falls with Rev. Karl Hahr celebrating the Mass of Christian burial. Interment will follow in the St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Enosburg Falls.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, December 28 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls

For those who wish, contributions in Phil’s memory may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, P.O. Box 563, Enosburg Falls, VT 05450.

