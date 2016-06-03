Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ST. ALBANS— Philip Edward Luman passed away peacefully, Friday, May 27, 2016, surrounded by loved ones following a lengthy battle with cancer.

Philip was born in Leominster, Mass. on Aug. 9, 1960. Philip was the son of Shirley (Pelkey) Luman and the late Herman ‘Tinker’ Luman. He was 55 years old.

Philip was a 1978 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and went on to become a licensed electrician. He enjoyed traveling, and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved the great outdoors, NASCAR, football and taking beautiful outdoor pictures.

Philip will be fondly remembered for his outgoing personality, witty sense of humor, and his ability to make friends with everyone he met. He had a kind heart and a sunny smile and will be missed by all those lives he touched.

Philip is survived by his son, Brandon of North Carolina; his mother, Shirley Luman of St. Albans; two brothers, Gary Luman and Johnny Luman; sister-in law, Kathy Luman as well as several nieces, nephews and many lifelong friends.

In addition to his father, his brothers, Edward and Michael Luman, predeceased him.

A remembrance celebration is being planned for July of 2016.

Rest in Peace Philip, we love you so much and you will always be in our hearts.

Messages of condolence to Philip’s family are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.