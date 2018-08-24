PFC Hojaboom was born in Highgate in 1887. He would serve in the US Army during World War I. He was a member of Battery B, 347th Field Artillery, 7th Army Corps. He was in the Army of Occupation following the war.

He would return to St. Albans following his service and work as a carpenter. He was a member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church, the American Legion and the World War I Veteran’s Association.

In his later years he lived at the Vermont Soldiers Home in Bennington. He passed away in 1976.