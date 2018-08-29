ST. ALBANS- Peter J. “Qball” Demar passed away Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 peacefully at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Peter was born May 26, 1948 to Henry A. Demar Sr. and Gertrude Gaudette Demar who predeceased him. Peter attended St. Albans school. He also served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam era, upon honorable discharge he worked as a roofer all his working life until his health failed him.

Peter’s greatest joy was hunting and fishing, he shot more deer than most men dream of shooting. Peter is survived by his children Melissa Demar Wells of Swanton, Lisa Demar of St. Albans, Daniel Demar and wife Melissa of Berkshire, his step-mother Georgeanna, his sister Sandra Demar Trabert and her husband David of Castle Rock, Colo., stepbrother Ed White Sr. and wife Rosemarie of Swanton, Vt., brother Henry Demar Sr. and friend Colleen of St. Albans, stepbrother Calvin Rushford of St. Albans, stepsister Connie Farrington and husband Michael of St. Albans, stepsister Sherrie Morin and husband Ronald of Morrisville, stepsister Darlene Dolan and husband Tim of Eden, Vt, his grandchildren Paige Wells, Samantha Martin, Abby Demar, Lacy Demar, Tasha Demar, Emily Demar, Danielle Demar and a very special nephew, Ashton White. In honor of Peter’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours, there will be a private service with the family at a later date.

The family would like to thank everyone at St. Albans Health and Rehab for the love and care to Peter.