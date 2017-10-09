ENOSBURGH — Peter D. Nichols, age 75, passed away Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 surrounded by his family at his home in Enosburgh.

He was born March 30, 1942 in Swanton to the late Frank and Gladys (Real) Nichols.

Peter leaves behind his wife Jeannette E. (LaBelle) Nichols of Enosburgh; their children and grandchildren; his brothers and sisters; in-laws and many nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

In keeping with Peter’s wishes, there will be no public services.

For those who wish, contributions in Peter’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.

