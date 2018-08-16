ALBURGH – Peter A. “Pete” Esposito, age 60, died on Aug. 13, 2018 at the University Medical Center in Burlington following his courageous battle with cancer surrounded by his beloved family.

He was born in Providence, R.I. on Sept. 9, 1957, the son of the late Peter and Mildred (Bessette) Esposito.

Peter was employed for 36 years at Asten Johnson Filaments in Williston a manufacturing company. He was a kind, loving, gentle soul who enjoyed the companionship of his dog, Piper whom he just adored more than anything. Piper was dedicated to our father, as was his loyal cat, Damon.

Peter was blessed with three years of sobriety and the amazing AA family in which he wanted to recognize.

Peter loved the Fall, the time the changing of the leaves into beautiful colors of Vermont. He was amazed by the dull colors of winter and the onset of Spring when everything would become fresh and new. He was a devoted Red Sox fan and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his daughters and their spouses, Angela Clapper and her husband Dwight and their children Andrew Clapper, Mark Clapper and his girlfriend Erin Ryea and their daughter Hailey Clapper; Ashley Verge and her husband Bruce and their children Alexis and Logan Verge as well as Holly Ayer; sister, Joyce Minowitz; nieces and their children, Amanda Abell and her son, Charles, Melinda Domina and her daughter, Alyssa; and several cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his parents, his loving wife, Laura Duchaine Esposito; and his sister, Janet Bovat.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018 at 11 a.m. from St. Amadeus Catholic Church, Main St., Alburgh followed by committal prayers in the family lot at St. Amadeus Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Avenue, Swanton.

For those who wish, contributions in Pete’s memory may be made to University of Vermont Medical Center, Oncology Department, 111 Colchester Avenue, Main Campus, Level 2, Burlington, VT 05401.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com