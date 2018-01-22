Adam Paxman, center, the Swanton Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year, flanked by Swanton Chamber President Suzanne Washburn, left, and Vice President Mark Rocheleau, right.

SWANTON — The Swanton Chamber of Commerce named Adam Paxman its Citizen of the Year at a Friday night event in the My-T-Fine II restaurant.

Paxman said he was “very humbled,” that he “never expected this,” and that he was “surprised to say the least, surprised to say the most.”

“It’s not every day you’re recognized by your peers and your community for the work that goes on behind the scenes to make things happen,” said Paxman, who serves on the Swanton Village Board of Trustees.

Beside calling the award “a great honor,” Paxman said nothing more.

“Thank you,” he said quietly, visibly moved. “That’s all I got.”

Rep. Brian Savage and Swanton Chamber Vice President Mark Rocheleau introduced Paxman prior to the award.

Rocheleau said when he wondered who should be the Citizen of the Year, he asked himself, “Who stands out in my mind? Who continues to give back to the community? … For me, it was pretty simple. It was Adam Paxman.”

Rocheleau said that when he began getting to know Paxman nine years ago, he quickly recognized Paxman’s priorities: “family, church and his community. Adam continues to make that statement almost every time I’m with him, in one way or another.”

“He just wants to make his community better, and leave it in a better place than when he came in,” Rocheleau said.

Savage covered Paxman’s biography. Paxman was born in 1966, the first child of Larry and Patricia Paxman. They lived on Platt Street.

Paxman “was not an only child for very long,” Savage said. “Larry and Pat had five kids in six years. Larry kept Pat pretty busy.”

Savage said Paxman’s siblings characterized him as “a good kid, a good student, a loving son and brother,” who early in his life developed a passion for baseball, which grew into “an avid, or maybe rabid,” affection for the Boston Red Sox.

Paxman worked at the Swanton Grand Union after graduating from Missisquoi Valley Union school. He worked at A.N. Deringer, a St. Albans business offering “supply chain solutions,” before joining DWS Inc., a retail and tech consulting service. Paxman is now DWS’s logistics manager, after 26 years there, and works as a “telecommuter,” from his Swanton home.