FAIRFAX — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, Pauline L. Terwilliger.

Pauline died April 23, 2017 and is now reunited with those that have gone before her, safe travels Mom.

Pauline was born on Sept. 28, 1928 in Newport, the daughter of Olin and Alma (Sweet) Miller. They later moved to North Troy, until graduation. She then moved to Maine to work for an insurance company, which was the start of 40 years in the insurance business.

She served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953-1957 as a PFC as a WAC-USAR. Upon her discharge she moved to Burlington, where she worked for the Gelineau Agency.

Pauline married Kenneth Terwilliger and in 1960 had a daughter Tammy.

When Kenneth retired in 1971 from Pizzagalli Construction, they moved to Florida, where she worked for State Farm Insurance for another 25 years. She retired in 1989 and moved back to Vermont to be close to her family.

Mom loved baking desserts, especially cakes for weddings and showers. She loved to knit baby blankets, reading, puzzles and word searches and in the last few years watching game shows and old movies. Most of all though, she loved visits from her nieces and granddaughter Lily, (with all of her wet kisses).

Pauline is survived by her daughter Tammy Ryan and her husband Dennis of Fletcher, her step daughter Lois Bishop, step grandsons Dean Ryan and wife Angela, Wendall Bishop, and step granddaughter Charlotte Bishop and her precious four legged granddaughter Lily.

Pauline’s nieces had a special place in her heart and were more like daughters, Debbie Bolio, Karleen Place, Diane Rounds and husband Teddy as well as her other many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her great nephews Barry Bolio and wife Sara and their children Alexis, Carter and Michael; Miles Rounds and his son Charlie and many great grandchildren. Pauline also leaves a “second daughter,” who thought of Pauline as “Mom,” Polly Parlotto and her husband Gene.

Pauline was predeceased by her parents Alma and Olin Miller, her husband Kenneth Terwilliger, stepson Llloyd Terwilliger and siblings Charles and Lee Miller, and Ruth Judd and her step grandson Paul Ryan and nephew Arnold Bolio.

Pauline’s family was especially thankful for the wonderful care the Franklin County Home Health provided Mom. Without them she would not have been able to stay in her Fairfax apartment as long as possible. And for the care and compassion and gentleness given to Mom by the staff at the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehab. Center, it will always be remembered.

Visiting hours will be on Thursday April 27, 2017 from 10 – 11 a.m. at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton with a Funeral Service following at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Albans Healthcare and Rehab. Center, 596 Sheldon Rd., St. Albans, VT 05478.

