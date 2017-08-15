Pauline Bilodeau Greenia

Posted by Michelle Monroe Executive Editor Learn more about Michelle

Just

The Facts Owned by

SHELDON — Pauline “Bilodeau” Greenia, 80 of Sheldon, Vt. passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017 at the Franklin County Rehab Center. She was born June 24, 1937 in Swanton to Victor and Yvonne “Gagne” Bilodeau.

Pauline grew up on the family farm on St. Armand Road in Highgate. In 1955 she was married to Verle Greenia and started her family.

She is survived by her three daughters, Rollande “Rollie” Larrow of Highgate Center, Claudette and Julien Gagne of Davenport Fla. and RoseMarie Norris of Sheldon. Also, her granddaughter, Tiffany and Kevin Sylvester of Orlando, Fla. Her grandson, Tyler and Lisa Tomasik of Hinesburg, Vt., and a great grandson due in December.

She is also survived by two sisters and one brother, Louise and Alton Smith of Lunenburg, Vt., Alise and Roger Estelle of Somers, Conn., Lionel Bilodeau of Chazy, N.Y., many, many nieces and nephews.

Pauline is predeceased by her parents. Her brothers John, Donald, Germain, Norman, Reginald and Andrew. Her sisters Doris Nadeau, Anita Therrian, Theresa Blouin, Rachele Gagne, and Giselle Smith. A sister Rita at birth.

The family would like to give thanks to the staff at the Holiday House and Franklin County Rehab Center for the kindness and compassionate caregiving during her final years. Pauline had considered Holiday House her home.

A special thank you to her neighbor, Janet Donna and her family. For many years, they would visit in the gazebo every evening. She cherished those times with Janet’s family.

On Thursday, August 17 at 11 a.m. there will be a mass for Pauling at St. Louis’s Parish in Highgate Center, on Lamkin Street. A celebration of her life will be held afterwards downstairs at the church.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations through the Pauline Greenia Memorial Fund, which can be found on Facebook.