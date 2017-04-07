Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS — Pauline Ann Brady a lifelong resident of this area passed away Wednesday evening, April 5, 2017, at the Northwestern Medical Center.

Born is St. Albans on Oct. 9, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Jeannette (Prevost) Duquette. Pauline was 81 years old.

Pauline was married to Theodore A. Brady, who pre-deceased her on June 17, 1995.

She was a 1953 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and went to on to obtain her RN at the Jeanne Mance School of Nursing. She started her nursing career at Kerbs Memorial Hospital and then retired from the Holiday House Nursing Home.

Pauline was a member of the Northwestern Medical Center Ladies Auxiliary, St. Albans Free Library, St. Albans Historical Society and Museum, The Red Hat Society and Franklin County Senior Center, where for many years she delivered Meals on Wheels.

Survivors include her son, David Brady and his children, Marc Honsinger and Heidi Brady all of St. Albans; her two daughters, Mary Beth Brady-Wheelock and her husband, William, of Raleigh, North Carolina and Melissa Holzscheiter and her husband, John, of St. Albans.

Pauline is also survived by her brothers, Norman Duquette and his wife, Asteria, of Virginia and Robert Duquette and his wife, Janet, of Essex, as well as her sisters, Jacqueline Ouimet and her husband, Bernie, of New York, Jeanne Winn and her husband, Ed, of St. Albans, Juanita Hasan of Essex, Diane Duquette of Essex and Michelle Atherton of Colchester and several nieces and nephews.

Pauline’s family will greet family and friends on Sunday, April 9, 2017, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 10 at 1 p.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy as celebrant. Interment will be at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, Founders Affiliate, P.O. Box 417005, Boston, Massachusetts 02241-7005.

To send Pauline’s family a written expression of sympathy, please go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.