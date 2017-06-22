Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

SWANTON — Patrick R. Marshia, 55, died peacefully Wednesday morning June 21, 2017 at home, following a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.

Patrick was born on July 6, 1961 in St. Albans, the son of William and Colleen (Tupper) Marshia.

He had been employed by Peerless Clothing and enjoyed going to the casino with his family.

Pat is survived by his mother Colleen Coon and her husband Richard of Swanton, his sisters Debra Lumbra and husband Colin of St. Albans, Lerinda Parah and husband John of Fairfield, his brothers William Marshia Jr. and wife Karren of Troy, Ohio and Scott Marshia of Danville, and by several nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father and special aunt Priscilla Burby.

A special thank you to Jean and Jodie of Franklin County Home Health Agency for the excellent care given to Pat.

There will be no visiting hours, services will be at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.