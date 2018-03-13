ST. ALBANS/RICHFORD – Patrick Lumbra was born in St. Albans, Vt. on June 2, 1966, and passed away suddenly March 3, 2018.

He was a graduate of Missisquoi Valley Union High School and longtime resident of St. Albans. He had been a dedicated employee of ECI since 2009.

Patrick was a lover of nature whom in his past time enjoyed fishing, camping and hunting. He is well loved by many longtime friends and family, nieces and nephews, who enjoyed fishing off the shores of the Lake, bike rides, making “Skiddles”, as well as long hiking trips.

His is also survived by his cousin, Lynn Lumbra. Patrick is predeceased by his parents, Kathleen Hunt and Everett Lumbra.

A reception will be held for family and friends of Patrick, on Saturday, March 17, 2018, at 2 p.m. at the Back-Street Pub, 17 Hudson Street St. Albans.

Messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.