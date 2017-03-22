Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

Patrick E. Cochran passed away unexpectedly at his home on March 16, 2017.

Born on July 9, 1946 in Berkley, California, he was the son of L. Wayne Cochran and Mildred Cochran.

Patrick attended Peekskill Military Academy in Peekskill, N.Y. He was a member of the Vt. Army National Guard for over 20 years. He retired in 2006 as a captain.

Patrick dabbled in many jobs over his lifetime. His greatest love was being a dairy farmer. His most recent job was working for North Country Union High School as a bus driver. He loved the children and travelling to many sports events and field trips with them.

His survivors include his three daughters Shannon McKenna and her husband Luke, Tracy Davies and her husband Eric, Cortney Jordan and her husband Michael; one brother, Linden Cochran of Jersey City, N.J. He is also survived by his eight grandchildren, Shaylyn Russell, Jensen Spooner, Amelia McKenna, Dalton Davies, Claire Davies, Aspen Cochran, Jetta Cochran and Nova Jordan. He also leaves behind his beloved dogs, Leibchen and Gus who went everywhere with him.

Patrick was preceded in death by his parents.

A Funeral service will be held at the Wolcott Mennonite Church, 1377 Rte 15, Wolcott, VT on March 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. There will be no calling hours. A luncheon will be provided by the church after the services.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Tracy Davies, 9 Maplewood Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 to help defray the funeral costs.

