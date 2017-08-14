Patrick Wedge, Sr.

ST. ALBANS — Patrick Allen” Pat” Wedge Sr., a lifelong resident of this area died unexpectedly, Friday Aug. 11, 2017.

Born on March 28, 1970, in St. Albans, he was the son of Betty Ryan and the late Donald Wedge, Sr. Pat was 47 years old.

On Sept. 19, 2010, in St. Albans, he married Meredith “Missy” Russell, who survives him.

At the time of his death Pat was working for the Casella family.

Survivors include his mother, Betty Ryan, his wife, Missy, and their six children, David, Alesha, Sierra, Patrick Jr., Hunter and Jada all of St. Albans; his siblings, Esther Cyganiewicz, Donald Wedge, Jr. and his wife, Corinne, and his children, Ann Murco, Joseph Wedge, Barbie Whipple, Terry Larose Bala, Tina Whipple and John Whipple, as well as his mother- in-law, Ruth Russell and brothers-in-law, Gary Gibson and his wife, Cindy, and their children, Mike Gibson and his children, his companion, Candy Hope, and her children, Jim Gibson and his wife, Alix, and their children and Geoff Gibson and his children, his wife, Tracy, and her children, his former sister-in-law, Donna Grace and many nieces and nephews.

Pat is also survived by his close friends, Chris Larose, Dean Ryan, Barrette, Paul Gibson and the Casella family.

Pat was predeceased by his father, Donald Wedge, Sr. in 2001; his brother, David, in 1984; his brother-in-law, Guy Gibson in 1993 and his nephew, BJ in April 2017.

Pat’s family will receive friends on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 18, at 11 a.m. at the Heald Funeral Home with the Reverend Elizabeth Griffin officiating. Interment will follow in the family lot in Greenwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pat’s family, c/o Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Pat’s family a written expression of sympathy or share a memory, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.