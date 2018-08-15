ST. ALBANS- Patricia Levis Skoll went to heaven on Aug. 10, 2018 in Florida Hospital DeLand.

She was born on Feb. 7, 1938 in St Albans, Vt. to Evelyn Levis. She married Robert Skoll on Feb. 4, 1961. They made their home in Montgomery for 30 years until they retired and relocated to Orange City, Fla.

She leaves behind her daughter, Robin Dunton, son-in-law, Tim Dunton granddaughter, Taylor Dunton – all of Orlando, Fla. Aunt, Joyce (Richard) Prout, Fla.; sister-in-law, Judith (John) May, Ariz.; step-brother Gary (Camilla) Brouillette Vt.; nephew, Wayne (Pamela) Raymond Vt.; niece, Sheila (Rip) Russell Vt.; cousins Robert (Jill) Levis, Mary (John) Bateman, Candace (Larry) Testaverde & Dawn Prout; three great-nieces and one great nephew.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; mother and step-father, Evelyn and Ami Brouillette; grandparents, William and Florence Levis; and uncle and aunt Robert and Carolyn Levis.

For those who wish, contributions in Trishy’s memory may be made to Risen Savior Lutheran Church 1331 S. Alafaya Trail Orlando FL 32828 for the Sunday School Fund

A full obituary can be read online at http://www.goodlifefuneralhome.com/obituaries/Patricia-Skoll/#!/Obituary