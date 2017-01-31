Posted by Marilyn Tagliavia Learn more about Marilyn

SWANTON — Patricia Ann Cross, age 62, a lifelong Franklin County resident died Saturday afternoon, Jan. 28, 2017 in The University of Vermont Medical Center with loving family and friends at her side.

Born in St. Albans on, Jan. 28, 1955, she was the daughter of Bert and Joan (Brooks) Pion. On May 27, 2005, she was married to Peter Cross who survives her. For several years she had worked for Northwest Counseling and Support Services.

Patty enjoyed hunting and fishing, weeding the garden, Bingo, television game shows visiting the casinos and cooking. Patty was particularly proud of her accomplishment as the Vermont Maple Festival 2014 Vermont’s Best Maple Cook.

She was a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Fairfield Center and a member of the Ladies of St. Patrick.

In addition to her husband Peter she leaves her father, Bert Pion of Fairfield; three sons, Mark Gebo and his companion, David Bingham of Brattleboro, Richard Cross and wife Carissa, of S. Burlington and Andrew Cross and wife Erika of S. Burlington; two grandchildren, Keren and Jonah Bingham; two sisters, Rose Peno and husband Glenn of Sheldon and Karen Pion of Fairfield, brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Debra Cross, Suzan (Suebee) Comette, Cathy and Roy St. Pierre, Jeannette and Mark Cadieux, John and Helené Cross and Monica and James Robert and several nieces and nephews.

Patty was predeceased by her mother, Joan Pion in 2008; her mother and father-in-law, Paul and Emily Cross of St. Albans as well as a brother-in-law, Gary Commette.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church, 116 Church Road, Fairfield Center. Father William P. Giroux will be the celebrant and homilist.

Friends may call at The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton on Thursday, February 2nd from 4 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers the family request gifts in Patty’s memory be made to the Vermont Kidney Association, P.O. Box 244, Burlington 05402-0244 or to the American Heart Association, Vermont Office, 110 Main Street, Suite 3203, Burlington 05401

To offer private online condolences please visit: www.kiddermemorialhome.com