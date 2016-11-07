PATRICIA ANN (COOK) TAFT

Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

ST. ALBANS — Patricia Ann Taft, a lifelong resident, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2016, at the VNA Respite House.

Born in St. Albans on April 19, 1952, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Gertrude (Laroche) Cook. Patricia was 64 years old.

Patricia was educated in St. Albans and held various jobs throughout Franklin and Chittenden Counties, due to her health she retired from IBM. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Robert E. Glidden Post # 758, Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Survivors include her husband, Frederick Taft, III, of St. Albans Bay; her children, Patricia St. Arnault and her husband, Lance, of St. Albans Bay, Michael Demag, Jr and his wife, Michelle, of Berkshire, William Demag and his fiancé, Sonya Greeno, of St. Albans and Harley Demag and his wife, Elizabeth, of North Fairfax, as well as her grandchildren, Jonathan Mathes of Tallahassee, Fla, Harley Demag, II, of St. Albans Bay, Baylee and Liam Burley – Demag of Taylors, S.C. and Brianna and Elizabeth Demag of Berkshire.

She is also survived by her siblings, Linda Trombley of South Burlington, Michael and Cindy Cook of Swanton, Charlotte and Larry Raymond of Enosburg and Richard and Jackie Labrecque of South Burlington and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by a grandson, William Demag, Jr. and sister Joyce Cook.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. in Holy Angels Catholic Church, 245 Lake Street. Interment will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery.

As an alternative to flowers, memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, New York 10163.

To send Patricia’s family a written expression of sympathy, please go to our on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.