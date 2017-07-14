Patricia Mason

FRANKLIN — Patricia A. Mason, 52 of Franklin, passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, July 13, 2017.

Patricia was born on Aug. 17, 1964 in St. Albans, Vt., daughter of the late Richard Patterson and Pauline (Wright) Patterson. She graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1982. In 1987, she began working at Boise Cascade (now West Rock) in Sheldon Springs and this year celebrated her 30th anniversary with the company. On July 4, 2015, she married Paul Mason in a ceremony attended by family and close friends.

Patricia was an avid reader — newspapers, books, magazines — whatever she could put her hands on. When her son Anthony, who studied journalism at UNH, came home on school vacation, she’d buy two local newspapers and together they’d “proof” the papers to see if either could spot an error. She also loved NASCAR and would go to the races in Loudon, N.H. every year with her husband, Paul. She also liked to attend baseball games with her children and husband whether it was the Lake Monsters or Boston Red Sox. She had an incredible memory; birthdays, anniversaries, she never forgot a single occasion. She loved to cook and especially loved to bake beans using her brother’s syrup. Tricia loved children of all ages.

Patricia loved to read and loved children. For those who so desire contributions in Patricia’s memory can be made to the Haston Library, c/o Linda Hartmand, P.O. Box 96, Franklin, Vt., 05457. These donations will be used for children’s books and programs.

Patricia is survived by her husband, Paul; three sons, Adam, Anthony and Timothy and his wife Hillary and their children, Aiden, Lamaya and Eyden; her brother Tom and his wife Jeri and their three children, Erika, Kelli and Carson; her sister Pam and her husband Howard and their two sons Bill and his wife Amber and their children Blake and Kelby and Alex and his wife Heather and their daughter Emma; her mother Polly Gadbois and her husband Dick; her uncle Roger; her Great Aunt Gloria Hoben; her mother-in-law Huguette Mason; brother-in-law Richard and his wife Cindy; sister-in-law Sue and her husband Darrell Ewert; and her husband’s uncle Mike and aunt Cindy, which she enjoyed to visit very much, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. Patricia is also survived by many good friends with whom she worked at West Rock.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 16th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home in Enosburg. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 17 at the Franklin United Church. Interment will follow in Sheldon at the Sheldon Village Cemetery.