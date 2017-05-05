Patrica Belle Curtis

Patricia Curtis

BAKERSFIELD — Patricia Belle Curtis, age 67 years, a longtime resident of the Bakersfield community, died Tuesday, May 3, 2017 at the McClure Miller VNA Respite House in Colchester with loving family at her side.

Born in St. Albans on Jan. 5, 1950, she was the daughter of the late Asa Sr., and Eva (Therrien) Curtis. She graduated from Enosburg Falls High School.

An active member of the Bakersfield community, Pat served over 20 years on the Bakersfield School Board as well as serving on the planning commission and the Brigham Academy School Alumni Association. In earlier years she was employed by Champlain Cable, Softlite and the Brandon Training School. She enjoyed writing poetry, gardening, fishing and especially spending as much time as she could with her grandchildren and family.

Patricia was known by all to have a huge heart. She devoted her life to caring for and raising as her own, her niece, Patricia (husband Justin Bosley), nephews, Therrien Fox and Filip Fox (wife Melanie).

In addition she leaves her grandchildren, who called her “Me Me At,” Jordin, Julia and Jacoby; brothers, Asa Jr. (Debbie) and David (Noreen); sisters, Addie Salls (Ken), Beverly Stevenson, Matilda Jackson (Billy), Barbara Giuliani (Joseph) and Eva Clough (David) as well as many nieces, nephews, great and great great nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents Pat was predeceased by her sister, Phyllis Smith and brothers, Stephen and Eugene Curtis.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 1 p.m. from The Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. Her niece, Petrina Clough will officiate. Interment will follow at the Curtis family lot in in the Alburgh Center Cemetery.

Friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the hour of the funeral.

Gifts in Pat’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 1186, St. Albans 05478 or to St. Anne’s Shrine, 92 St. Anne’s Road Isle La Motte 05463

