ST. ALBANS — Deb Grennon, the director of the Franklin Grand Isle Bookmobile, received the 2017 John W. Engroff Legacy Award Wednesday, honoring her commitment to the wellbeing of children, families and individuals in Franklin and Grand Isle Counties.

The award, developed by the Franklin Grand Isle Community Partnership in 2008, is given annually to the person who best exemplifies the legacy of John Engroff, the coordinator of the partnership from 2003 to 2007.

The criterion includes a spirit of collaboration, a sense of humor and a commitment to the wellbeing of all community members.

At the partnership meeting Wednesday morning, Carol Lizotte, the afterschool and summer programs director at Franklin Northwest Supervisory Union, read excerpts from Grennon’s nomination letter.

“It is with great admiration and appreciation that I nominate Deb Grennon for the John W. Engroff Legacy Award,” Lizotte read. “I have actively partnered with Deb’s Bookmobile program for nine years.”

“As a program partner, coworker and friend I have always admired Deb’s warmth, charitable spirit, diplomacy, understanding, humor and collaborative expertise,” she said.

