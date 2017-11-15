Callie Parks (366) of Swanton led the Green Mountain Athletic Association Junior Olympics cross country team to a spot in the Region I Championships by winning the 17-18-year-old division in Saturday’s New England meet in Smithfield, R.I. Franklin County runners took three of the top four spots in the age group, with Monica Lawyer (363) of Enosburg second and Meredith Mashtare (365) of Georgia fourth. Maddie Curtis (359) of Georgia was 13th in the 15-16 age group.

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Four Green Mountain Athletic Association youth cross country teams qualified for the Junior Olympics Region I Championships, and Callie Parks of Swanton won the 17-18-year-old girls title to lead four more qualifiers from the New England Championships on Saturday at Smithfield H.S.

Parks ran a personal-record 20 minutes, 27 seconds in the 15-18 5K race, finishing sixth overall and first in the older two-year age class.

Enosburg’s Monica Lawyer (20:47) was one spot back in the overall and 17-18 standings, with Meredith Mashtare (21:30, 12th overall) of Georgia fourth in 17-18 after running her best time of the season. Maddie Curtis of St. Albans (22:51, 17th overall) knocked three seconds off her best time, finishing 13th in 15-16 competition.

All four of the GMAA 15-18 girls qualified for this Saturday’s regionals.

Lydia Hodgeman of St. Albans led the 13-14 girls, placing 62nd overall and 40th for her age in 16:33 for the 4K race. Sophia Heth of Georgia (17:54, 100th overall) was 61st for her age, while Sydney Heth (18:10, 105th overall) was 39th for her age.

To read the full story, pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Messenger.