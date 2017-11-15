SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Four Green Mountain Athletic Association youth cross country teams qualified for the Junior Olympics Region I Championships, and Callie Parks of Swanton won the 17-18-year-old girls title to lead four more qualifiers from the New England Championships on Saturday at Smithfield H.S.
Parks ran a personal-record 20 minutes, 27 seconds in the 15-18 5K race, finishing sixth overall and first in the older two-year age class.
Enosburg’s Monica Lawyer (20:47) was one spot back in the overall and 17-18 standings, with Meredith Mashtare (21:30, 12th overall) of Georgia fourth in 17-18 after running her best time of the season. Maddie Curtis of St. Albans (22:51, 17th overall) knocked three seconds off her best time, finishing 13th in 15-16 competition.
All four of the GMAA 15-18 girls qualified for this Saturday’s regionals.
Lydia Hodgeman of St. Albans led the 13-14 girls, placing 62nd overall and 40th for her age in 16:33 for the 4K race. Sophia Heth of Georgia (17:54, 100th overall) was 61st for her age, while Sydney Heth (18:10, 105th overall) was 39th for her age.
To read the full story, pick up a copy of Wednesday’s Messenger.