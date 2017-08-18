Pamela Erno Smith

Posted by Messenger Staff Learn more about Messenger

Just

The Facts Owned by

DRACUT, Mass. — Pamela Erno Smith, 67, of Dracut, Massachusetts, formerly of Swanton, Vermont, passed away from breast cancer on August 12 in Boston. Pam was a 1967 graduate of Swanton High School, where she was Student Council president, and later attended the University of Vermont.

She is survived by her husband, COL (Ret) Thomas E. Smith, formerly of St. Albans, her two daughters, Melissa S. Synnott and Molly O. Kellogg and their spouses, her four grandchildren, her mother, Virginia Erno of Swanton, her brother, Kim Erno, her mother-in-law, Lena Smith, and her sister-in-law Gail Connors. Besides her father Hayden Erno, Pamela was predeceased by her father-in-law John Smith, and her sister-in-law Nancy Lanoue.

Pamela was an exemplary Army wife who raised her family during many assignments over 30 years within the U.S. and overseas, including six years in Germany. She will be buried at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point where the family lived while her husband was on the faculty.

Remembrances may be made in her memory to: www.metavivor.org, which supports research for metastatic breast cancer. Arrangements by the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home of Framingham, Mass. For messages of condolence, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.