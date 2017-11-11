Susan Palmer is Bellows Free Academy, St. Albans’ new full-time drama program director.

ST. ALBANS — Colchester-native Susan Palmer is the new director of Bellows Free Academy (BFA), St. Albans drama program. With a plethora of experience in acting, directing and teaching theatre, Palmer was hired mid-October for the full-time position, four weeks into rehearsals for BFA’s fall musical Godspell.

Palmer sat down with the Messenger Thursday to discuss her theatre experience, her plan to grow the high school’s drama program and the upcoming production.

Although raised in Colchester, Palmer has traveled all around the world learning her craft.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in acting from the University of Southern Maine, toured Europe with the Rose Theatre company, received a master’s degree in directing at Middlesex University in London and toured Canada with her own theatre company: Global Theater Works.

Palmer said she returned to Vermont to start a family and to share her love of theatre.

