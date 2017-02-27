Hockey, Boys Basketball Official Pairings

As released Monday morning by the Vermont Principals Association. Earlier posts here had the quarterfinal opponent for BFA-St. Albans girls hockey wrong, and did not account for two 16th-seed teams opting out of tournaments.
BOYS HOCKEY
Division I
Playdowns, Wednesday
Colchester (12, 3-15-2) at South Burlington (5, 11-7-2), 5:20
Woodstock (11, 4-15-1) at Middlebury (6, 11-7-2), 7
Rutland (10, 6-14) at U-32 (7, 11-8-1), 6:30
Rice (9, 5-14-1) at Stowe (8, 8-9-3), 6
Quarterfinals
Friday
Rutland-U32 winner at BFA-St. Albans (2, 15-2-3), 7:30
Saturday
Rice-Stowe winner at Spaulding (1, 16-2-2), 3:30
Woodstock-Middlebury winner at Champlain Valley (3, 11-6-2), , 6:15
Colchester-South Burlington winner at Essex (4, 13-7-0), 3
Division II
Playdowns
Wednesday
Northfield (12, 3-16) at Milton (5, 9-7-3), 7:30
Burlington (11, 2-14-2) at Mt. Mansfield (6, 9-9-2), 6:15
Brattleboro (10, 4-13-3) at Missisquoi (7, 9-10-1), 7
St. Johnsbury (9, 5-13-1) at Lyndon (8, 5-14-1), 6
Quarterfinals, Saturday
St. Johnsbury-Lyndon winner at Hartford (1, 15-4-1), 6
Brattleboro-Missisquoi winner at Harwood (2, 14-4-1), 6
Burlington-Mt. Mansfield winner at Burr & Burton (3, 14-4-2), 5
Northfield-Milton winner at North Country (4, 14-5-0), 8
GIRLS HOCKEY
Division I
Playdowns
Wednesday
South Burlington (9, 3-17-0) at Northfield (8, 7-13-0), 8:30
Quarterfinals
Friday
MMU/CVU (6, 9-11) at BFA-St. Albans (4, 13-7), 5:30
Colchester/BHS (7, 8-11-1) at Middlebury (2, 15-4-1), 7
Spaulding (5, 9-10-1) at Rutland (3, 14-4-2), 7
Saturday
South Burlington-Northfield winner at Essex (1, 15-3-2), 1
Division II
Playdowns, Tuesday
North Country (9, 0-18-1) at Hartford (8, 4-12-4), 5:30
Quarterfinals
Friday
North Country-Hartford winner at Rice (1, 16-2-1), 6
Saturday
Brattleboro (7, 6-13-1) at Woodstock (2, 14-4-1), 7:45
Harwood (6, 8-10-1) at Missisquoi (3, 12-5-2), 6
Stowe (5, 9-11) at U-32 (4, 11-9), 5:30
BOYS BASKETBALL
Division I
Playdowns
Tuesday
Middlebury (16, 5-15) at Champlain Valley (1, 19-1), 7
Essex (15, 7-13) at Rutland (2, 18-2), 7
Mt. Anthony (14, 8-12) at Burlington (3, 16-4), 6:30
Burr & Burton (13, 8-12) at Missisquoi (4, 16-4), 7
Colchester (12, 8-12) at Rice (5, 13-7), 7
South Burlington (10, 9-11) at Mt. Mansfield (7, 12-8), 7
BFA-St. Albans (9, 10-10) at St. Johnsbury (8, 12-8), 6
Wednesday
Spaulding (11, 8-11) at Brattleboro (6, 14-6)
Quarterfinals
Friday
BFA-St.J winner vs. Middlebury-CVU winner
SB-MMU winner vs. Essex-Rutland winner
Spaulding-Bratt. winner vs. MAU-Burlington winner
Colchester-Rice winner vs. B&B-MVU winner
Semifinals, at UVM
Tuesday, March 7
Championship, at UVM
Monday, March 13, 7 p.m.
Division II
Playdowns
Tuesday
Mt. Abraham (15, 5-15) at Enosburg (2, 20-0), 7
Lamoille (14, 7-13) at Lyndon (3, 17-3), 7
Woodstock (13, 6-14) at U-32 (4, 16-4), 6:30
Montpelier (12, 10-10) at Mt. St. Joseph (5, 15-5), 7
Bellows Falls (10, 11-8) at Harwood (7, 11-8), 7
Wednesday
Vergennes (16, 3-17) at Mill River (1, 18-2), 7
Hartford (11, 9-11) at Fair Haven (6, 13-7), 7
Milton (9, 9-11) at Otter Valley (8, 10-10), 7
Quarterfinals
Friday
BF-Harwood winner vs. Mt.Abe-Enosburg winner, 7
Hartford-FH winner vs. Lamoille-Lyndon winner, 7
Montpelier-MSJ winner vs. Woodstock-U32 winner, 6:30
Saturday
Milton-OV winner vs. Vergennes-MR winner, 2
Semifinals, at Barre Aud
Monday, March 6. 8:15
Wednesday, March 8, 8:15
Championship, at UVM
Saturday, March 11, 3:45 p.m.
Division III
Playdowns
Tuesday
Thetford (12, 5-15) at Lake Region (5, 13-7), 7
Green Mountain (9, 9-11) vs. Peoples (8, 8-12) at Lamoille, 7
Wednesday
Leland & Gray (16, 3-17) at Hazen (2, 16-4), 7
Randolph (14, 4-16) at Twin Valley (3, 14-6), 7
Poultney (13, 6-14) at Windsor (4, 12-8), 7
Winooski (11, 6-14) at Rivendell (6, 13-7), 7
Oxbow (10, 7-13) at BFA-Fairfax (7, 9-11), 7
Quarterfinals
Saturday
GMU-Peoples winner at at Williamstown (1, 19-1), 2
Oxbow-BFA winner vs. Northfield-Hazen winner, 2
Winooski-Riv. winner vs. Randolph-TV winner, 2
Thetford-LR winner vs. Poultney-Windsor winner, 2
Semifinals, at Barre Aud
Thursday, March 9. 6:30/8:15
Championship, at UVM
Saturday, March 11, 7:30 p.m.
Division IV
Playdowns
Tuesday
Sharon (9, 13-7) at West Rutland (8, 13-7), 7
Richford (12, 6-14) at Craftsbury (5, 14-6), 7
Wednesday
Chelsea (16, 2-18) at Twinfield (1, 19-1), 7
Mid Vt Christian (15, 3-15) at Proctor (2, 17-3), 7
Black River (14, 3-16) at Arlington (3, 13-6), 7
Rochester (13, 8-11) at Danville (4, 13-7), 7
Cabot (11, 10-10) at South Royalton (6, 14-6), 7
Long Trail (10, 9-8) vs. Websterville (7, 13-6) at Spaulding, 7
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Sharon-WR winner vs. BM-Twinfield winner
LT-Websterville winner vs. Mid Vt-Proctor winner
Cabot-SR winner vs. BR-Arlington winner
Richford-Crafts. winner vs. Rochester-Danville winner
Semifinals, at Barre Aud
Monday, March 6. 6:30
Wednesday, March 8, 6:30
Championship, at UVM
Saturday, March 11, noon