Hockey, Boys Basketball Official Pairings

Posted on by
Josh Kaufmann

By Josh Kaufmann

Sports Editor

Just
The Facts

Owned by

As released Monday morning by the Vermont Principals Association. Earlier posts here had the quarterfinal opponent for BFA-St. Albans girls hockey wrong, and did not account for two 16th-seed teams opting out of tournaments.

BOYS HOCKEY
Division I
Playdowns, Wednesday
Colchester (12, 3-15-2) at South Burlington (5, 11-7-2), 5:20
Woodstock (11, 4-15-1) at Middlebury (6, 11-7-2), 7
Rutland (10, 6-14) at U-32 (7, 11-8-1), 6:30
Rice (9, 5-14-1) at Stowe   (8, 8-9-3), 6
Quarterfinals
Friday
Rutland-U32 winner at BFA-St. Albans (2, 15-2-3), 7:30
Saturday
Rice-Stowe winner at Spaulding (1, 16-2-2), 3:30
Woodstock-Middlebury winner at Champlain Valley (3, 11-6-2), , 6:15
Colchester-South Burlington winner at Essex (4, 13-7-0), 3
Division II
Playdowns
Wednesday
Northfield (12, 3-16) at Milton (5, 9-7-3), 7:30
Burlington (11, 2-14-2) at Mt. Mansfield (6, 9-9-2), 6:15
Brattleboro (10, 4-13-3) at Missisquoi  (7, 9-10-1), 7
St. Johnsbury (9, 5-13-1) at Lyndon (8, 5-14-1), 6
Quarterfinals, Saturday
St. Johnsbury-Lyndon winner at Hartford (1, 15-4-1), 6
Brattleboro-Missisquoi  winner at Harwood (2, 14-4-1), 6
Burlington-Mt. Mansfield winner at Burr & Burton (3, 14-4-2), 5
Northfield-Milton winner at North Country (4, 14-5-0), 8

GIRLS HOCKEY
Division I
Playdowns
Wednesday
South Burlington (9, 3-17-0) at Northfield (8, 7-13-0), 8:30
Quarterfinals
Friday
MMU/CVU (6, 9-11) at BFA-St. Albans (4, 13-7), 5:30
Colchester/BHS (7, 8-11-1) at Middlebury (2, 15-4-1), 7
Spaulding (5, 9-10-1) at Rutland (3, 14-4-2), 7
Saturday
South Burlington-Northfield winner at Essex (1, 15-3-2), 1
Division II
Playdowns, Tuesday
North Country (9, 0-18-1) at Hartford (8, 4-12-4), 5:30
Quarterfinals
Friday
North Country-Hartford winner at Rice (1, 16-2-1), 6
Saturday
Brattleboro (7, 6-13-1) at Woodstock (2, 14-4-1), 7:45
Harwood (6, 8-10-1) at Missisquoi (3, 12-5-2), 6
Stowe (5, 9-11) at U-32 (4, 11-9), 5:30

BOYS BASKETBALL
Division I
Playdowns
Tuesday
Middlebury (16, 5-15) at Champlain Valley (1, 19-1), 7
Essex (15, 7-13) at Rutland (2, 18-2), 7
Mt. Anthony (14, 8-12) at Burlington (3, 16-4), 6:30
Burr & Burton (13, 8-12) at Missisquoi (4, 16-4), 7
Colchester (12, 8-12) at Rice (5, 13-7), 7
South Burlington (10, 9-11) at Mt. Mansfield (7, 12-8), 7
BFA-St. Albans (9, 10-10) at St. Johnsbury (8, 12-8), 6
Wednesday
Spaulding (11, 8-11) at Brattleboro (6, 14-6)
Quarterfinals
Friday
BFA-St.J winner vs. Middlebury-CVU winner
SB-MMU winner vs. Essex-Rutland winner
Spaulding-Bratt. winner vs. MAU-Burlington winner
Colchester-Rice winner vs. B&B-MVU winner
Semifinals, at UVM
Tuesday, March 7
Championship, at UVM
Monday, March 13, 7 p.m.
Division II
Playdowns
Tuesday
Mt. Abraham (15, 5-15) at Enosburg (2, 20-0), 7
Lamoille (14, 7-13) at Lyndon (3, 17-3), 7
Woodstock (13, 6-14) at U-32 (4, 16-4), 6:30
Montpelier (12, 10-10) at Mt. St. Joseph (5, 15-5), 7
Bellows Falls (10, 11-8) at Harwood (7, 11-8), 7
Wednesday
Vergennes (16, 3-17) at Mill River (1, 18-2), 7
Hartford (11, 9-11) at Fair Haven (6, 13-7), 7
Milton (9, 9-11) at Otter Valley (8, 10-10), 7
Quarterfinals
Friday
BF-Harwood winner vs. Mt.Abe-Enosburg winner, 7
Hartford-FH winner vs. Lamoille-Lyndon winner, 7
Montpelier-MSJ winner vs. Woodstock-U32 winner, 6:30
Saturday
Milton-OV winner vs. Vergennes-MR winner, 2
Semifinals, at Barre Aud
Monday, March 6. 8:15
Wednesday, March 8, 8:15
Championship, at UVM
Saturday, March 11, 3:45 p.m.
Division III
Playdowns
Tuesday
Thetford (12, 5-15) at Lake Region (5, 13-7), 7
Green Mountain (9, 9-11) vs. Peoples (8, 8-12) at Lamoille, 7
Wednesday
Leland & Gray (16, 3-17) at Hazen (2, 16-4), 7
Randolph (14, 4-16) at Twin Valley (3, 14-6), 7
Poultney (13, 6-14) at Windsor (4, 12-8), 7
Winooski (11, 6-14) at Rivendell (6, 13-7), 7
Oxbow (10, 7-13) at BFA-Fairfax (7, 9-11), 7
Quarterfinals
Saturday
GMU-Peoples winner at at Williamstown (1, 19-1), 2
Oxbow-BFA winner vs. Northfield-Hazen winner, 2
Winooski-Riv. winner vs. Randolph-TV winner, 2
Thetford-LR winner vs. Poultney-Windsor winner, 2
Semifinals, at Barre Aud
Thursday, March 9. 6:30/8:15
Championship, at UVM
Saturday, March 11, 7:30 p.m.
Division IV
Playdowns
Tuesday
Sharon (9, 13-7) at West Rutland (8, 13-7), 7
Richford (12, 6-14) at Craftsbury (5, 14-6), 7
Wednesday
Chelsea (16, 2-18) at Twinfield (1, 19-1), 7
Mid Vt Christian (15, 3-15) at Proctor (2, 17-3), 7
Black River (14, 3-16) at Arlington (3, 13-6), 7
Rochester (13, 8-11) at Danville (4, 13-7), 7
Cabot (11, 10-10) at South Royalton (6, 14-6), 7
Long Trail (10, 9-8) vs. Websterville (7, 13-6) at Spaulding, 7
Quarterfinals, Saturday
Sharon-WR winner vs. BM-Twinfield winner
LT-Websterville winner vs. Mid Vt-Proctor winner
Cabot-SR winner vs. BR-Arlington winner
Richford-Crafts. winner vs. Rochester-Danville winner
Semifinals, at Barre Aud
Monday, March 6. 6:30
Wednesday, March 8, 6:30
Championship, at UVM
Saturday, March 11, noon

Subscribe for more Messenger

Available in both print & digital formats.