Hockey, Boys Basketball Official Pairings

Missisquoi's 62-59 overtime win against BFA-St. Albans left the teams co-champions of the Lake Division and earned MVU the fourth seed for the ADivision I playoffs.

As released Monday morning by the Vermont Principals Association. Earlier posts here had the quarterfinal opponent for BFA-St. Albans girls hockey wrong, and did not account for two 16th-seed teams opting out of tournaments.

BOYS HOCKEY

Division I

Playdowns, Wednesday

Colchester (12, 3-15-2) at South Burlington (5, 11-7-2), 5:20

Woodstock (11, 4-15-1) at Middlebury (6, 11-7-2), 7

Rutland (10, 6-14) at U-32 (7, 11-8-1), 6:30

Rice (9, 5-14-1) at Stowe (8, 8-9-3), 6

Quarterfinals

Friday

Rutland-U32 winner at BFA-St. Albans (2, 15-2-3), 7:30

Saturday

Rice-Stowe winner at Spaulding (1, 16-2-2), 3:30

Woodstock-Middlebury winner at Champlain Valley (3, 11-6-2), , 6:15

Colchester-South Burlington winner at Essex (4, 13-7-0), 3

Division II

Playdowns

Wednesday

Northfield (12, 3-16) at Milton (5, 9-7-3), 7:30

Burlington (11, 2-14-2) at Mt. Mansfield (6, 9-9-2), 6:15

Brattleboro (10, 4-13-3) at Missisquoi (7, 9-10-1), 7

St. Johnsbury (9, 5-13-1) at Lyndon (8, 5-14-1), 6

Quarterfinals, Saturday

St. Johnsbury-Lyndon winner at Hartford (1, 15-4-1), 6

Brattleboro-Missisquoi winner at Harwood (2, 14-4-1), 6

Burlington-Mt. Mansfield winner at Burr & Burton (3, 14-4-2), 5

Northfield-Milton winner at North Country (4, 14-5-0), 8

GIRLS HOCKEY

Division I

Playdowns

Wednesday

South Burlington (9, 3-17-0) at Northfield (8, 7-13-0), 8:30

Quarterfinals

Friday

MMU/CVU (6, 9-11) at BFA-St. Albans (4, 13-7), 5:30

Colchester/BHS (7, 8-11-1) at Middlebury (2, 15-4-1), 7

Spaulding (5, 9-10-1) at Rutland (3, 14-4-2), 7

Saturday

South Burlington-Northfield winner at Essex (1, 15-3-2), 1

Division II

Playdowns, Tuesday

North Country (9, 0-18-1) at Hartford (8, 4-12-4), 5:30

Quarterfinals

Friday

North Country-Hartford winner at Rice (1, 16-2-1), 6

Saturday

Brattleboro (7, 6-13-1) at Woodstock (2, 14-4-1), 7:45

Harwood (6, 8-10-1) at Missisquoi (3, 12-5-2), 6

Stowe (5, 9-11) at U-32 (4, 11-9), 5:30

BOYS BASKETBALL

Division I

Playdowns

Tuesday

Middlebury (16, 5-15) at Champlain Valley (1, 19-1), 7

Essex (15, 7-13) at Rutland (2, 18-2), 7

Mt. Anthony (14, 8-12) at Burlington (3, 16-4), 6:30

Burr & Burton (13, 8-12) at Missisquoi (4, 16-4), 7

Colchester (12, 8-12) at Rice (5, 13-7), 7

South Burlington (10, 9-11) at Mt. Mansfield (7, 12-8), 7

BFA-St. Albans (9, 10-10) at St. Johnsbury (8, 12-8), 6

Wednesday

Spaulding (11, 8-11) at Brattleboro (6, 14-6)

Quarterfinals

Friday

BFA-St.J winner vs. Middlebury-CVU winner

SB-MMU winner vs. Essex-Rutland winner

Spaulding-Bratt. winner vs. MAU-Burlington winner

Colchester-Rice winner vs. B&B-MVU winner

Semifinals, at UVM

Tuesday, March 7

Championship, at UVM

Monday, March 13, 7 p.m.

Division II

Playdowns

Tuesday

Mt. Abraham (15, 5-15) at Enosburg (2, 20-0), 7

Lamoille (14, 7-13) at Lyndon (3, 17-3), 7

Woodstock (13, 6-14) at U-32 (4, 16-4), 6:30

Montpelier (12, 10-10) at Mt. St. Joseph (5, 15-5), 7

Bellows Falls (10, 11-8) at Harwood (7, 11-8), 7

Wednesday

Vergennes (16, 3-17) at Mill River (1, 18-2), 7

Hartford (11, 9-11) at Fair Haven (6, 13-7), 7

Milton (9, 9-11) at Otter Valley (8, 10-10), 7

Quarterfinals

Friday

BF-Harwood winner vs. Mt.Abe-Enosburg winner, 7

Hartford-FH winner vs. Lamoille-Lyndon winner, 7

Montpelier-MSJ winner vs. Woodstock-U32 winner, 6:30

Saturday

Milton-OV winner vs. Vergennes-MR winner, 2

Semifinals, at Barre Aud

Monday, March 6. 8:15

Wednesday, March 8, 8:15

Championship, at UVM

Saturday, March 11, 3:45 p.m.

Division III

Playdowns

Tuesday

Thetford (12, 5-15) at Lake Region (5, 13-7), 7

Green Mountain (9, 9-11) vs. Peoples (8, 8-12) at Lamoille, 7

Wednesday

Leland & Gray (16, 3-17) at Hazen (2, 16-4), 7

Randolph (14, 4-16) at Twin Valley (3, 14-6), 7

Poultney (13, 6-14) at Windsor (4, 12-8), 7

Winooski (11, 6-14) at Rivendell (6, 13-7), 7

Oxbow (10, 7-13) at BFA-Fairfax (7, 9-11), 7

Quarterfinals

Saturday

GMU-Peoples winner at at Williamstown (1, 19-1), 2

Oxbow-BFA winner vs. Northfield-Hazen winner, 2

Winooski-Riv. winner vs. Randolph-TV winner, 2

Thetford-LR winner vs. Poultney-Windsor winner, 2

Semifinals, at Barre Aud

Thursday, March 9. 6:30/8:15

Championship, at UVM

Saturday, March 11, 7:30 p.m.

Division IV

Playdowns

Tuesday

Sharon (9, 13-7) at West Rutland (8, 13-7), 7

Richford (12, 6-14) at Craftsbury (5, 14-6), 7

Wednesday

Chelsea (16, 2-18) at Twinfield (1, 19-1), 7

Mid Vt Christian (15, 3-15) at Proctor (2, 17-3), 7

Black River (14, 3-16) at Arlington (3, 13-6), 7

Rochester (13, 8-11) at Danville (4, 13-7), 7

Cabot (11, 10-10) at South Royalton (6, 14-6), 7

Long Trail (10, 9-8) vs. Websterville (7, 13-6) at Spaulding, 7

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Sharon-WR winner vs. BM-Twinfield winner

LT-Websterville winner vs. Mid Vt-Proctor winner

Cabot-SR winner vs. BR-Arlington winner

Richford-Crafts. winner vs. Rochester-Danville winner

Semifinals, at Barre Aud

Monday, March 6. 6:30

Wednesday, March 8, 6:30

Championship, at UVM

Saturday, March 11, noon