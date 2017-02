Division I Basketball Standings, Likely Pairings

Missisquoi's 62-59 overtime win against BFA-St. Albans left the teams co-champions of the Lake Division and earned MVU the fourth seed for the ADivision I playoffs.

Final standings and expected playoff pairings for boys basketball. Division IV would change if Black River beats Arlington on Saturday night. Standings and expected pairings based on unofficial rankings posted by the Vermont Principals Association as of 6 p.m. Saturday. Official pairings will be announced Monday morning.

Division I

Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday

Middlebury (16, 5-15) at Champlain Valley (1, 19-1)

Essex (15, 7-13) at Rutland (2, 18-2)

Mt. Anthony (14, 8-12) at Burlington (3, 16-4)

Burr & Burton (13, 8-12) at Missisquoi (4, 16-4)

Colchester (12, 8-12) at Rice (5, 13-7)

Spaulding (11, 8-11) at Brattleboro (6, 14-6)

South Burlington (10, 9-11) at Mt. Mansfield (7, 12-8)

BFA-St. Albans (9, 10-10) at St. Johnsbury (8, 12-8)

Quarterfinals, Saturday

BFA-St. Albans-St. Johnsbury winner vs. Middlebury-Champlain Valley winner

South Burlington-Mt. Mansfield winner vs. Essex-Rutland winner

Spaulding-Brattleboro winner vs. Mt. Anthony-Burlington winner

Colchester-Rice winner vs. Burr & Burton-Missisquoi winner

Division II

Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday

Vergennes (16, 3-17) at Mill River (1, 18-2)

Mt. Abraham (15, 5-15) at Enosburg (2, 20-0)

Lamoille (14, 7-13) at Lyndon (3, 17-3)

Woodstock (13, 6-14) at U-32 (4, 16-4)

Montpelier (12, 10-10) at Mt. St. Joseph (5, 15-5)

Hartford (11, 9-11) at Fair Haven (6, 13-7)

Bellows Falls (10, 11-8) at Harwood (7, 11-8)

Milton (9, 9-11) at Otter Valley (8, 10-10)

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Milton-Otter Valley winner vs. Vergennes-Mill River winner

Bellows Falls-Harwood winner vs. Mt. Abraham-Enosburg winner

Hartford-Fair Haven winner vs. Lamoille -Lyndon winner

Montpelier-Mt. St. Joseph winner vs. Woodstock-U-32 winner

Division III

Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday

Leland & Gray (16, 3-17) at Williamstown (1, 19-1)

Northfield (15, 6-14) at Hazen (2, 16-4)

Randolph (14, 4-16) at Twin Valley (3, 14-6)

Poultney (13, 6-14) at Windsor (4, 12-8)

Thetford (12, 5-15) at Lake Region (5, 13-7)

Winooski (11, 6-14) at Rivendell (6, 13-7)

Oxbow (10, 7-13) at BFA-Fairfax (7, 9-11)

Green Mountain (9, 9-11) at Peoples (8, 8-12)

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Green Mountain-Peoples winner vs. Leland & Gray-Williamstown winner

Oxbow-BFA-Fairfax winner vs. Northfield-Hazen winner

Winooski-Rivendell winner vs. Randolph-Twin Valley winner

Thetford-Lake Region winner vs. Poultney-Windsor winner

Division IV

Playdowns, Tuesday/Wednesday

Blue Mountain (16, 2-17) at Twinfield (1, 19-1)

Mid Vt Christian (15, 3-15) at Proctor (2, 17-3)

Black River (14, 3-16) at Arlington (3, 13-6)

Rochester (13, 8-11) at Danville (4, 13-7)

Richford (12, 6-14) at Craftsbury (5, 14-6)

Cabot (11, 10-10) at South Royalton (6, 14-6)

Long Trail (10, 9-8) at Websterville (7, 13-6)

Sharon (9, 13-7) at West Rutland (8, 13-7)

Quarterfinals, Saturday

Sharon-West Rutland winner vs. Blue Mountain -Twinfield winner

Long Trail -Websterville winner vs. Mid Vt Christian -Proctor winner

Cabot -South Royalton winner vs. Black River-Arlington winner

Richford-Craftsbury* winner vs. Rochester-Danville winner