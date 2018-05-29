ST. ALBANS– Orin Roger “Bud” Thibault a lifelong area resident passed away Thursday, May 24, 2018, at the Holiday House Residential Care Home, surrounded by his family.

Born on June 1, 1929, in Highgate, he was the son of the late Harold and Grace (Bell) Thibault. Bud was 88 years old.

On July 4, 1951, he married Joyce Church, who survives him.

Bud was a U.S. Navy veteran and was a longtime millwright at the former Eveready/Energizer Plant in St. Albans. He was a member of Green Mountain Post # 1, American Legion and a communicant of Holy Angels Parish.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Joyce; their daughters, Gayle Bodette (Scott), Brenda Forand (Danny) and Penny Tomlinson (Scott) and his grandchildren, Chris Smith, Wendell Godin (Debbie), Jessie Forand (Tyson), Katie Forand, Darcy Tomlinson (Shaun) and Megan Tomlinson, as well as his great-grandchildren, Evan Wilkins, Jack Brooks and Charlie Brooks. Bud is also survived by his sister, Iris Pelkey and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Harold and Grace, Bud was predeceased by his brother, Herbert Bell and sister, Betty Martin.

Bud’s family would like to thank the staff at Holiday House for the care and support that he received during his stay.

Services will be held at a later date.

Assisting Bud’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.