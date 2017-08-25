Opposing ‘our great national crime’

Lawrence Brainerd

ST. ALBANS — Most area residents know Lawrence Brainerd as the man who shot the wolf.

There is a monument on Aldis Hill at the spot where Brainerd killed a reportedly six-foot long wolf that had been taking sheep from local farmers in 1839.

But when Brainerd died on May 9, 1870, a tribute published in the Messenger and believed to have been delivered by his brother-in-law L.L. Dutcher, contained no mention of the wolf.

Instead, it mentioned his business acumen, his charitable work and his decades-long opposition to slavery.

“Mr. Brainerd was one of the first and most uncompromising Abolitionists in the land,” the tribute reads. “No one who loves his country now will speak of this but in praise, but in those early years, when the Declaration of Independence was flippantly talked about as a mass of generalities and the Gospel underwent such profanation as to be quoted in justification of our great national crime, the man who stood up and pleaded for the equality of all was necessarily a man of courage.

