Tim Camisa stands outside the former site of the Dr. B. J. Kendall Company, a site Camisa hopes will soon hold a cultural history museum.

ENOSBURG FALLS — Every day brings a headline about the opioid crisis, but to Tim Camisa, it’s old news. Literally.

“We’ve been through all this before,” Camisa said.

When he says “we,” Camisa has specific people in mind: the population of Enosburg Falls, more than 100 years ago, when Dr. B. J. Kendall’s opium-based “Spavin Cure” — a liquid treatment “for horses or for human flesh” — dominated the little village’s economy.

Camisa owns the building that housed the Dr. B. J. Kendall Company from 1880-1957, a building that once stood at the head of the village. Now, to those driving by, the building might blend in with the rest of the neighborhood, an unmarked fixture on the corner of North Main and Elm streets.

Camisa hopes to change that. Since he purchased the building, its only use has been as the home of WEVT 98.1 FM — “Where All the Good Songs Have Gone,” its slogan proclaims — which has broadcast from an inconspicuous tower atop the building for the past 14 years.

That leaves the majority of the spacious two plus-story building, including an open loft on the third floor with breathtaking mountain views, unutilized.

Camisa’s proposal is housing what he calls a “cultural heritage museum” on the building’s first floor, in a room to the immediate left of what was once its main entrance.

