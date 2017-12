From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Ophelia is a sweet lady who’s looking for a friend. She’s a reserved 6-year-old but she’ll warm up to you in no time! She’ll be the perfect addition to any easy going family.

Ophelia is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@ fcarpets.org for more information.