ESSEX JUNCTION — Olga Costes Campbell, a longtime area resident and former resident of St. Albans passed away on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, at her residence at Mansfield Place.

Born on April 10, 1924, in Pittsfield, Mass., she was the daughter of the late, Theodore and Anna (Pappas) Costes.

Olga was married to Colin Campbell who preceded her in death in December of 1974.

Olga was a graduate of Bellows Free Academy in St. Albans and attended Bryan-Stratton College in Boston. For many years she was a merchandiser and worked in several boutiques in the North Hollywood, Calif.

Olga is survived by her brother, the Honorable George T. Costes of St. Albans. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her adopted-mother, Sophia Costes and her brother, John Costes.

At Olga’s request there will be no services. Interment will be in the Costes family lot in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

