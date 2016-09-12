NUTTING ~ ELWOOD

Just

HIGHGATE — Gabrielle Rose Nutting, of Berkshire, the daughter of Edward Messier and Emily Fecteau of Berkshire and Herbert Jr. and Vicki Nutting of Mooers, N.Y. married Kyle Leroy Elwood, of Enosburg, the son of Diane Elwood of Enosburg and Roger Elwood of Enosburg, on Saturday July 16 in Highgate at Franklin County Field Days.

Nutting is a graduate of Richford High School and Vermont College of Cosmetology. She is currently employed at Salon Elixir.

Elwood is a graduate of Enosburg Falls High School and is currently employed at Richford Wood Products.

Sheila Trudeau officiated the ceremony. Kylie O’Brien was the maid of honor and bridesmaids included Ashley Mercy, Hilary Elwood, Kattie Royce, and Jessica Pelkey.

Flower girls included Carolina Elwood and Bryella Elwood. Brantley Nutting performed at the ring bearer.

Alan Mayhew was the best man. Ushers included Morgan Nutting, Ryan Elwood, and Tyler Hull.

The reception was held at Franklin County Field days with music by 802 Audio Xplosions. Photography was by Suzanne Hull-Patent.