From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Nova is a very sweet one-year-old female tabby cat. She is a little shy but once she warms up she is very friendly and outgoing. She is super affectionate and is bonded with Onyx and is very good with people and other cats.

Nova is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.