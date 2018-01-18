FAIRFIELD — Norman Lee Pronto, 77, passed away on Sunday evening, Jan. 14, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, with his family by his side.

Friends are invited to join Norman’s family for calling hours on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St. in St. Albans. Interment will take place in the spring in the Egypt Cemetery in Fairfield.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

To view a complete obituary or send messages of condolence to Norman’s family please visit www.healdfuneral home.com