ST. ALBANS — Norman L. Yandow passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, 2017, at his home on Lake Street in St. Albans, Vt.

Norman attended school in Essex and graduated from Essex High School in 1974. He began work for Red Hed Supply Incorporated as a delivery driver and water main tester. He then went to work S.D. Ireland Construction Company eventually working his way to the position of foreman of water system installation and testing throughout the Northeast on numerous construction projects. Recently he had been retired and living on Lake Street in St. Albans, Vt.

Norman is survived by his four children and spouses; Norman and Toni Yandow of Georgia, Vt.; Andrew Yandow of Georgia, Vt.; Kristina Yandow of St. Albans, Vt.; and Matthew and Sarah Yandow of Milton. Five grandchildren; Zavier, Jacob, Olivia, Emma and Brayden; and nine siblings and their spouses; his twin sister, Monica and Peter Wimble of St. Albans, Margaret Paquette of Essex, David and Paula Yandow of Essex, Ernest and Robin Yandow of Jesup, Iowa, Laura and Ronald Thompson of Williston, Raymond Yandow of Ferrisburg, Anne and Michael O’Grady of Essex, Diane and Mark Brault of Fairfax, and Daniel Yandow of Burlington along with his many nieces and nephews. Norman was predeceased by his parents Moses and Monique Yandow of Essex, Vt.

A celebration of life for Norman will take place on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, from 11-3 at the Cornerstone Community Church at 26 Bombardier Road, Milton, Vt. In lieu of flowers, Norman’s children are asking that you make a donation to either the Wounded Warrior Project or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in his name.

