ST. ALBANS — Norman George Gagne, Sr. a lifelong resident of this community passed away following a short illness at the Newport Healthcare Center on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, with his wife, Mary at his side.

Born in Swanton on July 12, 1931, one of 12 children to the late Joseph and Dora (Gagner) Gagner. Norman was 86 years old.

Norman proudly served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. He then began a career at the Wiremold Company in West Hartford Conn. Returning back to Vermont, he worked and retired from I.B.M. Norman was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing.

Survivors include his wife, Mary (Chisler) Gagne, of Newport; their children, Jeannette Candles of Fairfax, Norman Gagne, Jr. of St. Albans, Lewis Gagne of Richford, Diana Gagne of Wilmington, Del. and Florence Gagne of Columbia, Tennessee as well as eight grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

Norman is also survived by his sisters, Gloria Tetreau of St. Albans, Gisele Bushey and her husband, Carter of Highgate Center and Mariette Lemery and her husband, Raymond, of St. Albans and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Norman was predeceased by his daughter, Carolyn Lynn Wagner on Oct. 25, 2016; his seven brothers, Clovis, Claude, Marcel, Andre, Daniel, Maurice and Jean and his sister, Angela.

Services and interment with military honors will be held at a later date at the family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Assisting Norman’s family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.