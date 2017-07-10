Norman Salter

MONKTON — Norman E. Salter, a longtime resident of this community and a former resident of St. Albans, passed away peacefully early Thursday, July 6, 2017, at his home with his loving family at his side.

Norman was born in New Britain, Conn. on June 12, 1961, the son of the late Wayne J. and Wanda E. (Fachini) Salter. Norman was 56 years old.

On Feb. 29, 1996, he married Lynda Giroux, who survives him.

He was a 1979 graduate of Bellows Free Academy and went on to Rochester Institute, St. Michael’s College, Champlain College and Castleton State College, where he received a degree in computer science. For several years he was associated with Burton Snow Boards and then went onto IBM, where he was in SAP software development. Until his illness forced him to retire, he was with Hasbro as a software engineer and consultant.

Norm had several hobbies he enjoyed. He was an avid photographer and also enjoyed gold prospecting, metal detecting and numismatics. Camping with his family was always at the top of his list.

Norman is survived by his wife, Lynda and daughters, Morgan Salter of Monkton, Mallory Shepard and husband, Steven, of Bristol; two very special grand-daughters, Ayla Quinn Shepard and Maya Elina Shepard; his sister, Karen Salter-Ryan and her husband, Gerald, of St. Albans and his twin brother, Robert Salter, of St. Albans, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 14, 2017, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans with burial to follow in the Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Norman’s family will receive friends following the burial at St. Mary’s Parish Hall.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Addison County Home Health and Hospice, PO Box 754, Middlebury, VT 05753.

Assisting Norm's family is the Heald Funeral Home of St. Albans.