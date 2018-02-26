ST. ALBANS – Norman Desrochers passed away Friday, February 23, 2018. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Paul and Virginia Desrochers, both of St. Albans, Vt.

He is survived by his two children, Tina (Mike) Hathaway of Milton and Joe (Jana) Desrochers of Ohio, his two grandchildren, Alexia and Kolbie Hathaway, as well as his brother, Albert (Brenda) Desrochers and their children of Enosburg Falls, his sisters, Claire (Tom) Roberts and their children of BeeBee Plains and Marie (Brad) Thomas and their children of St. Albans.

He is also survived by his beloved feline companion, Sam.

Norman retired from the Vermont National Guard with 24 years of active duty in both the Army and Vermont National Guard. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved fishing and hunting. He was also an accomplished marksman, competing for many years while in the National Guard.

Special thanks to the staff at the Ohio State University James Cancer Research Center, The Villa Rehab Center and the amazing care given at the VNA Respite House.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Norman’s life by attending calling hours on Thursday, March 1, 2018, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will follow at 5 p.m. in the Heald Chapel with The Reverend John G. Feltz, Col. Ret. ARNG. officiating. Military honors for the Vietnam veteran will follow the service. Interment will be at a later date in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NRA, 11250 Waples Mill Road, Fairfax, Virginia 22030 – www.nra.org/donate or the UVM Cancer Center, c/o University of Vermont Foundation, 411 Main Street, Burlington, Vermont 05401 – www.med.uvm.edu/uvmcancercenter.

To send Norman’s family a condolence message or share a memory, please go to his on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.