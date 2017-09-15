FAIRFAX — Norm Stinehour, of Fairfax, died on Tuesday, September 12. Norm was the son of Norman P. and Vivian W. Stinehour. Fall in Vermont was Norm’s favorite time of year and he died working outside on the most beautiful fall day with his beloved dogs nearby. Norm had been incredibly active his whole life and would never have wanted to slow down, so we take solace in the fact that although he left us too soon, he will never have to know anything different than living his life the way he most enjoyed.

Norm was born in New Haven, Conn. in 1940 and grew up in Madison, Conn. where he first learned to love boating and fishing with his dad. Norm graduated from Bryant College. He got his Masters from Central Connecticut and Certificate of Advanced Studies from UVM. He taught accounting and business courses at Essex High School for 39 years. He was proud that his classroom was the first in Vermont to have a computer. He taught many computer classes over the years to colleagues and as an adjunct professor for St. Michael’s. He also taught a Data Processing and Accounting program for the Tech Center and every year had a reunion of the graduates of the program. He loved hearing from former students about their careers in the areas he had taught them and having them inspire new students.

Norm loved sports. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He had many fond memories of his camp and friends in Wolcott and various hunting trips over the years. Later, he bought 100 acres at his home in Fairfax so he could just go out in the woods in his own backyard. Norm also loved baseball and was a lifelong Yankees fan. He was a Little League coach for many years. He always said his biggest accomplishment coaching was bringing a team to NE Regionals that won the Sportsmanship Award. Norm had been to all of the Major League Baseball parks and loved when a new one opened so he could go again. As much as he loved to see in person some great moments in baseball, such as Derek Jeter’s 3000th hit and Nolan Ryan’s 300th win, he loved just as much watching all of the kids in the family play ball. Many also remember the rink Norm built in his backyard when his children were young that the entire neighborhood enjoyed, including creating Lamell Hockey Leagues.

Norm absolutely loved teaching but when he retired he loved retirement! He bought several houses that he felt needed some love and did make-overs. This also included always making changes to the very old farmhouse that he and Joyce shared. Last year, he had recently finished an addition, that he said he’d been planning for 20 years, and was so enjoying “his” room and the wonderful views. He was having fun filling his new space with representations of many of Vermont’s wildlife. Norm volunteered for Habitat for Humanity and well as with Therapy Dogs of Vermont. He always felt so good about his visits to the hospital and schools with his goldens, Casey and Daniel. In retirement he was able to spend so much more time with family and friends and “Gramps” was called upon often to help in many different ways. He was always there to do whatever any of us needed and he was really happy to do it. There were so many wonderful memories over the years with the Stinehour and Hakey families including trips, kids’ performances, graduations, sports events, and numerous family gatherings including the Annual Jonesville Father’s Day Fishing Derby which began with his children more than 40 years ago and is a loved tradition that he continued with each of his grandchildren.

Norm leaves his wife, Joyce Hakey, of Fairfax; children Mark Stinehour, wife Amy, and their children Nicholas and Benjamin; Karen Seaman, husband John, their children Jaylin and Zorion; Craig Stinehour, wife Megale, and their daughter Sierra; Bryan Stinehour, wife Melanie, and their children Chloe and Brady. Norm also had special relationships with the families of: Marian and Joe Petersen, Robert and Rita Willard, Mark and Louise Hakey, Chris and Bill Gorman, Paul and Johanne Hakey, and with his treasured friends.

Calling hours will be 4 – 8 p.m. on Monday, September 18 at the Minor Funeral Home in Milton. Services will be held on Tuesday, September 19 at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Milton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Norm’s memory can be made to Franklin Elementary School Student Activities Fund, Franklin Elementary School, P.O. Box 146, Franklin, VT 05457 or Therapy Dogs of Vermont, P.O. 1271, Williston, VT 05495.

Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.