ST. ALBANS, Vt. – Noreen Ladue Corrigan passed away peacefully on March 6 at the age of 90 near her family in Maryland.

Formerly of St. Albans, Noreen was happily married to the late Rodney Corrigan for almost 50 years.

She is survived by her children, Kelly and Bob Corrigan and Bob’s wife Paula; her four grandchildren, Katie and Michael Erno and Sean and Kelly Corrigan; her great-grandson Theo; her sister Eleanor Senesac; her brother Harold Ladue; and many nieces and nephews.

Noreen had a gift for relating to others, especially children. She brought joy to all who knew her and will be remembered as a beloved family member and friend.

Memorial service to follow at a later date.