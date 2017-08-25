Noreen Levick

SHELDON SPRINGS — Noreen L. Levick, age 60, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

She was born Dec. 17, 1956 in St. Albans to the late Edwin “Pete” and Eleanor (Sweet) Levick.

Noreen was a graduate of BFA-St. Albans. She worked at Fonda Container in St. Albans from 1997-2005 and most recently worked as a maple sugar artisan for Brooke Maple Farms in Highgate. Noreen was an avid gardener, a spectacular cook and she loved to can vegetables. She was a one-of-a-kind mother and grandmother to all, scrabble master, bird lover and outdoor enthusiast. Noreen had the biggest heart; she would make everyone feel special and always found a way to bring out their best qualities. We will miss her green thumb, warm hugs and hearing her call us darling, dear, babe or hun.

She is survived by her children, Sara Levick of Swanton and Lucas Levick and his significant other, Kayleigh Yandow of Swanton; her grandchildren, Hayden and Sophia Dixon and Liam McMillan; siblings, Peter Levick of Fairfax, Alan Levick and his wife Joan of Richford, Lori Thompson and her husband Lester of Franklin and Cynthia Barnes and her husband Robert Jr. and several nieces and nephews. Noreen was predeceased by her parents, Pete and Eleanor.

A funeral service will be Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017 at 4 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls, VT.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday at Spears Funeral Home from 2 p.m. until the hour of the funeral.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com.