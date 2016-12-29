Posted by Natasha Courter Community News Editor Learn more about Natasha

SHELDON – Norbert H. Larose, age 88, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016 at the St. Albans Health & Rehab Facility.

He was born April 26, 1928 in Enosburgh to the late Rosaire and Vera (Garrow) Larose.

Norbert graduated from Enosburg Falls High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He married Ruth Danyow on Feb. 20, 1950. He held several positions throughout his working career, including at Bailey’s Feed Store and the pulp mill in Sheldon. He retired from IBM as an electrical engineer in 1991. After retiring from IBM he was a school bus driver for M & C Transport. Norbert also owned and operated a dairy farm for a few years. His hobbies included dancing, woodworking, gambling at casinos, raising horses, gardening and golfing at the Enosburg Falls Country Club.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Larose; their children, Gary Larose and his wife, Madeline, of Mt. Pleasant, Mich., Cynthia Dudley and her husband, Arnold, of Berkshire and Betsey Larose and her significant other, Marcel Parent, of Enosburgh; seven grandchildren, Christopher Larose and his wife, Darlene, Michelle Walters and her husband, Michael Sr., Marc Larose, Tricia Rossi and her husband, Marc, Justin Dudley and his wife, Sarah, April Yates and Brooke Parent; eight great-grandchildren, Jacob, Isabelle, Michael Jr., Sam, Kiana, Kaylee, Alexander and Lilah; his siblings, Charles Larose and his wife, Bernadette, of Enosburg Falls and Ann Bushey and her husband, Norman, of St. Albans and several nieces and nephews and his beloved cat, Kitty. Besides his parents, Norbert was predeceased by a great grandson, Christian and a brother, Bernard Larose.

A Mass of Christian burial will be Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church on Shawville Rd. in Sheldon. Interment will be held this spring in St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Spears Funeral Home at 96 Dickinson Ave. in Enosburg Falls.

For those who wish, contributions in Norbert’s memory may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue at 30 Sunset Meadows in St. Albans, Vt. 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.spearsfuneralhome.com