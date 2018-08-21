ENOSBURG FALLS – Nona H. Goldstein, age 91, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 at the Franklin County Rehab Center in St. Albans.

She was born in Norton, Vt. on Nov. 8, 1926 to the late Austin and Thayer (Welch) Hadlock.

Nona grew up throughout the Northeast Kingdom and graduated from Barton Academy. She married Isreal Goldstein in June of 1947 and raised their family in Enosburg Falls. Nona loved the years she spent working at Jay Peak and later retired from the Canadian Pacific Railroad. She enjoyed reading, skiing at Jay Peak, painting, and traveling to Australia and Arizona during the winter. Nona was a lifetime member of the Eastern Star and a member of the 45 Card Club.

She is survived by her children, Michael Goldstein and his wife Elayne of Australia, Arnold Goldstein of Ariz., and Melanie Kittell and her husband Leigh of Enosburg Falls; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law Patricia Hadlock of Island Pond. Besides her parents, Nona was predeceased by her husband, Isreal Goldstein; and her brother, Fritz “Conrad” Hadlock.

A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the Derby Center Cemetery, Nelson Hill Road, Derby, Vt.

For those who wish, contributions in Nona’s memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Vermont Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Drive Suite 130, Williston, VT 05495 or Franklin County Home Health Agency, 3 Home Health Circle, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com