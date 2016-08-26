No weed removal on Lake Carmi, again

The Town of Franklin’s weed harvester sits on the Lake Carmi shore earlier this week. Mechanical difficulties have plagued the machine since arrival on the lake last year.

By Tom Benton

FRANKLIN — The town’s new weed harvester may be in need of a more than $8,000 repair, the latest development in a continuous effort to make the machine operable.

The weed harvester is currently not working, leaving Lake Carmi without a weed harvester for the second summer in a row.

Lake Carmi Campers Association (LCCA) President Peter Benevento said not having an operational weed harvester greatly impacts recreational activity on the lake, “anything to do with boats,” from waterskiing to fishing.

