NMC is pleased to welcome the first baby of 2018 born at Northwestern Medical Center. Baby Layan Malak Mahdi was born at 1:03 a.m. on January 2 and she weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces, measuring 19 inches long. Layan is the daughter of Nour Akkad (pictured), of St. Albans, and Alhaitham Mahdi. Nour and Baby Layan are pictured here with Layan’s Uncle Tawfik Akkad and Family Birth Center Nurse Cecilia Ryll.