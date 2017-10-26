NMC CEO Jill Berry Bowen speaks to the 200-300 people who attended Wednesday's unveiling.

ST. ALBANS — Hundreds of people from the health care community and beyond gathered inside Northwestern Medical Center’s (NMC) new medical office building Wednesday afternoon to celebrate a successful capital campaign and a soon-to-be completed $31 million renovation project.

The lobby was filled to the hilt with hospital staff and directors, capital campaign contributors, local and state government officials including Gov. Phil Scott, business owners, and a variety of other community members, all present to hear about the two-year construction project, those who made it possible and to tour the new facility.

“As we open this beautiful new medical office building, which houses urgent care, primary care and orthopedics,” said Kevin Manahan, president of NMC board of directors, “we also want to recognize the creation of a new progressive care unit, our renovated lobby and front entrance and expanded access to women’s health and clinical specialties.”

“I hope you’ll take a moment to share in the great pride that the NMC board of directors has in what has been accomplished,” said Manahan.

“This afternoon marks an important day for our community and the future of health care for our families, friends, neighbors and co-workers,” he said. “Thank you for supporting Northwestern Medical Center and believing in our mission to provide exceptional health care for our community.”

Leon Berthiaume, chair of the NMC capital campaign, took the time to thank many of the community members who made donations, large and small. He singled out Peerless Clothing for making a $500,000 pledge at the beginning of the campaign.

