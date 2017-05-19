NMC honors Warren and Barbara Hamm

From left, NMC CEO Jill Berry Bowen, Rear Admiral Warren Hamm, Mrs. Barbara Hamm, and NMC Board President Kevin Manahan.

Just

The Facts Owned by

ST. ALBANS – Rear Admiral Warren and Mrs. Barbara Hamm were honored with this year’s NMC Community Service award at an Incorporator’s meeting at the hospital, Monday May 8.

NMC Board President Kevin Manahan announced the award on behalf of the board, and honored the Hamms for their longtime dedication to the community.

“Barbara and Warren Hamm exemplify what it is like to lead a life dedicated to service. One does not have to look far to see the many examples of community offerings made over several decades that this couple has made. Whether leading bold initiatives such as the 150th Commemoration of the St. Albans Raid or providing quiet support to those in need, Barbara and Warren’s list of contributions has been extensive,” he said.

Admiral Hamm brought his extensive leadership experience to many local causes including the St. Albans Museum, the Northwestern Medical Center Foundation, Franklin-Grand Isle United Way, Operation Happiness, St. Albans Rotary Club and so much more. He has also been an active champion of local veterans, was appointed to the Governor’s Veteran’s Advisory Council, and was elected as Commander of the local American Legion.

Barbara Hamm’s artistic talents have contributed to the culture and arts scene of St. Albans. Through her paintings, she has shared her view of the world and as an artist and patron of the arts, she has helped to foster creativity and bring attention to the works of other local artists.

Mrs. Hamm has been a long-time volunteer with Martha’s Kitchen ensuring that many children and adults would have access to a warm meal. Barbara and Warren have also played a very active role in the faith community as well as supporting Northwestern Counseling and Support Services.

Most recently, Warren and Barbara have been active members of the Campaign for Northwestern Medical Center. As such, they have made a generous personal commitment to the campaign and have actively inspired many others to do the same. Warren has also been the driving force behind raising an additional $50,000 from local Veterans to support the project – sponsoring and voluntarily staffing a new valet and shuttle service.

The Hamms are the fifth recipient of the NMC Community Service award, which was established by NMC’s Board of Directors to recognize an individual or organization residing in Franklin or Grand Isle Counties who exhibits enthusiasm, integrity, and perseverance beyond the ordinary to help fellow citizens and the community through selfless giving to improve the overall health of the community—be it money, talent, or time. Previous honorees include the late Dr. Thomas Howrigan of Fairfield, Marcia Perry of Richford, Helene Biggie of St. Albans and Dr. Frank and Judy Zsoldos.

The Hamms were presented with a cut-glass maple leaf award, and their names were inscribed on a plaque in NMC’s Conference Center.

Katharine Laddison is a community relations specialist at Northwestern Medical Center.