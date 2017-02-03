Nine more arrested in county meth bust

Some of the suspects in a county-wide methamphetamine bust are shown here. Top row, from left: Alice Edwards, Emily Lussier, Janet Morell, Jennifer Combs. Second row, left to right: Jonathan Webb, Rachel Palmer, Rebecka Salls, Chad Rocheleau

By Michelle Monroe Executive Editor More stories by Michelle

ST. ALBANS — Vermont State Police (VSP), along with other law enforcement agencies, have arrested nine more people police say were involved in a conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.

Arrest warrants have been issued for three more.

Those arrested are:

Rachel Palmer, 27, Fairfield;

Taylor LaPlant, 29, Berkshire;

Casey Corrigan, 33, St. Albans;

Jennifer Combs, 32, Richford;

Emily Lussier, 39, St. Albans;

Jonathon Webb, 36, St. Albans;

Janet Morrell, 30, St. Albans;

Ben Edwards, 43, St. Albans;

Joshua Alderman, 28, St. Albans.

All have been charged with conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine. LaPlant and Palmer have also been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Still being sought on charges of conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine are:

Alice Edwards, 42, St. Albans;

Chad Rocheleau, 39, St. Albans;

Darren Totten, 46, St. Albans.

In October, officers from VSP and the St. Albans Police Dept. (SAPD) began investigating a case involving the manufacture of methamphetamine involving Palmer and Alderman.

On Jan. 20, the two were spotted in a vehicle with Corey Salls, 31, of Bakersfield. This came four days after a Wal-Mart staff person had contacted police about an attempt to purchase of pseudoephedrine a meth ingredient from the pharmacy. The man who tried to make the purchase told police he was buying it for Salls.

Police sought, and received, a warrant for the vehicle occupied by Salls, Palmer, and Alderman.

Evidence from the search of the vehicle and subsequent interviews was used to secure a warrant for Salls’ home, which was executed on Jan. 25.

Salls and his wife, Rebekah, were both arrested and charged with two counts each of cruelty a child, possession of methamphetamine and conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine.

The investigation continued.

Police arrested Palmer on Jan. 29 and she was lodged in the Chittenden County Correctional Center on charges of conspiracy to manufacture methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.

On Feb. 1, VSP, SAPD, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Vermont Dept. of Fish and Wildlife arrested the other seven suspects.

VSP states the Dept. of Children and Families, Northwestern Counseling and Support Services and Northwestern Medical Center’s Medically Assisted Treatment Team worked with police to make certain children were safe and those involved in the case were aware of treatment options.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and may result in additional charges and arrests. Police encourage anyone who may have purchased a product containing pseudoephedrine or any chemicals used in the manufacture of methamphetamine for any of the identified individuals are encouraged to contact VSP.