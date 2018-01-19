From All Breed Rescue:

Hello my name is Niko and I am a husky mix with only three legs! I don’t let that stop me from having a great time! I have lived with other dogs and kids and cats too! I would do best in a home where I could be with my human a lot.

I LOVE to run and exercise and have mastered the game of tag because you can never catch me when it’s my turn! I don’t like to be alone for long, so if I am in a home with another dog or cat I will feel better. I need a lot of exercise and I don’t let my three legs stop me from doing so. I can be sad alone in the home so I can be mischievous if left alone for too long. I love tennis balls and stuffed animal friends. Because I am a husky I have a lot of energy and love and silly faces to give! I promise to smile everyday I am with you and give you lots of love! Please fill out an application and come meet me!

Contact All Breed Rescue in Williston, Vt. for more information about Niko. Call: (802) 489-5889 or email: allbreedvt@allbreedrescuevt.com